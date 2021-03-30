Third stimulus checks: Social Security recipients get payments soon

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department are anticipating payments will be issued this weekend to Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not file a tax return. Most of these payments are expected to be received by the middle of next week.

The IRS is reviewing tens of millions of records from the Social Security Administration to validate and calculate COVID stimulus funds. The work should be completed by the end of the week and payments will be distributed.

Because the majority of these payments will be made electronically through direct deposit or payment to existing Direct Express cards, federal officials believe most will receive their payment by Wednesday, April 7.

Today’s announcement applies to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool. At present, the IRS is reviewing data for Veterans Affairs beneficiaries and relief funds could be sent out to those individuals by mid-April.

You can check the status of your COVID relief payment online with the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.

This third round of federal relief has different income eligibility requirements than prior payouts.

Payments will be reduced for individuals making $75,000 or more—and $150,000 or more for couples filing jointly—in adjusted gross income. The payments end at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples filing jointly. People with adjusted gross incomes above these levels are ineligible for COVID stimulus funds.

People who don’t normally file a federal tax return don’t receive federal benefits may still qualify for a stimulus check. This includes individuals who are without housing, the rural poor, and others. In fact, people who didn’t get a first or second payment or got less than the full amount may still be eligible to receive those funds (2020 Recovery Rebate Credit), but they’ll need to file a 2020 tax return.