IRS warns of child tax credit-related scams

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers about scammers using child tax credit-related scams to steal money and information. They said any communications offering help signing up for the program or speeding up payments is likely fraudulent.

Scammers may try to contact taxpayers by phone, email, text message, or social media. The IRS said it does not contact people by email, text message, or social media platforms.

“This tax credit is about immediately putting funds in the hands of families, not the fraudsters, who routinely target relief programs as a means to enrich themselves,” said Ramsey E. Covington, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Office. “By implementing some basic steps, the families who need these funds the most can protect themselves from the many scams that persist.”

The IRS said it will not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages. It also said aggressive calls warning about a lawsuit or arrest are both scams and they will never ask for payment by a gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

They also said they will not call taxpayers and ask to verify personal or financial information so taxpayers can receive child tax credit payments.

For more information about the child tax credit monthly payments visit the IRS website.