PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Spoiler alert: the science experiment did not work.

On sweltering days, much like what Central Illinois is facing this week, many try fun tricks, like putting cookie dough in a hot car and seeing if it bakes.

WMBD decided to try a classic: cook an egg on hot asphalt.

The temperature was about 96 degrees when the experiment took place, and it was about 2:30 in the afternoon. Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski said the best time to try this out would be between noon and 3 p.m.

After cracking an egg directly on the blacktop outside the WMBD-TV/WYZZ station, we expected a sizzle and a perfect sunny-side-up egg as a result. We also put an egg in a frying pan on the blacktop. Well, we got our hopes up.

Talk about anti-climactic.

Over the course of about 20 minutes, the egg yolks congealed a bit and the fringe of the egg whites started to crisp, but the egg simply did not cook. The egg whites remained clear.

After some research, we discovered an egg needs to reach, at a very minimum, 130 degrees to cook.

Apparently, the windy, humid, 96-degree day in Central Illinois simply didn’t cut it.