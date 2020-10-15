Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Twitter appears to be working again for many users after technical issues were reported by thousands of people across the globe.
Twitter’s official status website said the platform acknowledged the problems at 5:10 p.m. (CDT) and was investigating the issue:
According to DownDetector, a site where users can report outages, problems appeared to start happening after 4 p.m. CDT.
More than 57,000 people reported the outage to DownDetector as of 4:51 p.m.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the outage to NewsNation:
We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned.TWITTER SPOKESPERSON
Twitter’s API site posted an update shortly before 5 p.m. CDT:
This is a developing story. Refresh for details.