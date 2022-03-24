SPRINGFIELD, IL. – A bill in the Illinois Capitol named after Jelani Day is one step closer to becoming law.

Jelani Day was an Illinois State University graduate student who went missing in August and was found dead in the Illinois River in September. At that time, authorities could not confirm the identity of the body due to its condition.

The bill proposal would require local officials to consult the FBI if they can’t identify a body within 72 hours of finding it. The Senate has already okayed the bill.

If it passes the House, all it will need is the governor’s signature.