Jillian Michaels reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, warns against public gyms

DENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 16: HIIT class with personal trainer Jillian Michaels at the first day of the Wellness Your Way Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on August 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival)

NEW YORK – Jillian Michaels revealed that she contracted COVID-19 after letting her guard down, and is warning people to think twice before going to a public gym.

The businesswoman and fitness trainer, who is known for her appearances on “The Biggest Loser,” announced her positive test during while discussing her at-home workout app with Fox Business.

“If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym,” Michaels said. “I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago.”

Michaels said she got sick several weeks ago after meeting with a friend who she believes had COVID-19, but wasn’t experiencing symptoms at the time.

“I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it,” Michaels said. “It’s just that simple.”

She added that she was fortunate to have gone into the illness being healthy.

“I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everyone is that lucky as we know,” she said. “All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it.”

Michaels said she had COVID-19 for six days without knowing it.

“So if you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea … anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that,” she said.

As of Tuesday evening, The United States led the world with 6,326,696 COVID-19 cases and 189,580 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.