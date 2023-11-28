JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Residents of working-class neighborhoods were again forced to witness violence as an SUV with two bodies was abandoned on a residential street and a man gunned down at a gas station in broad daylight.

Neighbors called police just after sunrise to Colonia Obrera; they said a gray SUV with temporary paper license plates had the bodies of a man and a woman inside. The callers said they could see signs of violence.

Hours later, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, motorists at a gas station on Avenida Division del Norte witnessed a vehicle stop and gun down a man who was checking the radiator of his vehicle. The assailants fled the scene.

Juarez police say they have not made arrests in either case.

The deaths bring the number of homicides in Juarez to 98 in November and more than 1,050 for the year.

(ProVideo contributed to this report.)