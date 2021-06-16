Judge denies motion to throw out confession in Cecily Aguilar trial

UPDATE: A federal judge denied a defense motion to throw out the confession in the case against Cecily Aguilar.

Prosecutors claimed 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of the body of Guillen after he killed her.

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

Aguilar faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.

She could get up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

The indictment alleges that from April 22, 2020, through July 1, 2020, Aguilar conspired with Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

