COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman will decide Wednesday whether to allow testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s botched suicide-for-hire attempt in his double murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 17 RECAP

Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations

Jurors heard limited testimony about the September 4, 2021 roadside shooting as Maggie Murdaugh’s family took the stand Tuesday.

Marian Proctor, Maggie’s only sister, described their last conversation just hours before the murders. Proctor said Murdaugh asked Maggie to come back to Moselle because he had just received bad news about his father’s health. Proctor encouraged her to go and be with him.

The state also used Proctor’s testimony to highlight how the boat crash was weighing heavily on the family.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin questions Marian Proctor, Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, during the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Murdaugh’s team asked Proctor to describe his relationships with Paul and Maggie. She said Murdaugh and Paul had a wonderful relationship. She said that while Murdaugh and Maggie’s marriage wasn’t perfect, Maggie was happy.

Murdaugh’s team also used testimony from a neighbor who helped out with the dogs to portray Murdaugh in a softer light. They recalled a story in which one of the dogs was fatally injured and the family decided to put it out of its misery, but Murdaugh couldn’t bring himself to shoot it.

The jury also heard testimony from Proctor’s husband, the forensic pathologist who conducted Maggie and Paul’s autopsies, a representative from General Motors, and a forensic accountant who investigated Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

On Wednesday morning, the jury will also be retested for COVID-19, which could cause a delay if there are any positive results.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m., with the jury returning at 10:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

1:04 p.m. – Court is in recess and will return at 2:20 p.m.

11:31 a.m. – The jury returns. Video of Murdaugh’s third SLED interview conducted August 11, 2021 is played. Owen said it was a voluntary meeting. He, SLED agent Jeff Croft, Murdaugh and Cory Fleming were there. Fleming is a defense attorney and longtime friend of Murdaugh.

The timestamp on the video indicates it was conducted around 9:00 a.m., but Owen says it happened shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Owen says that he has some questions he wants to ask Murdaugh. Fleming stops him and says that they thought the meeting was to update Murdaugh and asks for that to be done first. Murdaugh says that he doesn’t mind answering questions. Fleming pushes back, saying he doesn’t understand why SLED can’t answer their questions first.

Fleming asks if they’re asking questions to further the investigation or because they think Murdaugh is a suspect. Owen says it’s to further the investigation. Fleming says he isn’t comfortable with them questioning Murdaugh as a suspect.

Owen says that in any homicide investigation, they start with the closest person and the person that found the deceased, which is Murdaugh. That person stays in until SLED can exclude them, and Owen says that he can’t exclude Murdaugh at this point until he gets questions to the answers.

Fleming says that everyone in America has an opinion on the case and that the opinions are “bullshit.” Owen says that he doesn’t read the articles and doesn’t care to. He wants to ask questions for his investigation.

Murdaugh pushes, saying he is comfortable answering and that he wants to do anything to help.

Owen begins asking Murdaugh about his day. Murdaugh says he went to work and can’t remember exactly what time, but he can check the keypad at his office. He asks about the boat accident. Murdaugh says that he wasn’t really involved in the legal stuff for it, but he was getting his stuff together for the civil case.

Murdaugh says he and Paul arrived to Moselle around the same time that night and rode around the farm. Murdaugh breaks down when describing his evening with Paul. He says they rode around and talked about everything.

Murdaugh notes that Paul’s feet had swollen up and they were worried about blood pressure due to stress. He says Paul “handled everything amazingly” but they were worried and wanted him to see a doctor. Paul was resistant.

Murdaugh says Maggie got back later, a couple of hours after him and Paul. He can’t remember if they met Maggie at the shed or the house.

Murdaugh tells Owen that Maggie wasn’t supposed to come to Moselle that night. She came home that night because they had just received bad news about Murdaugh’s father’s health, and she was worried about Murdaugh.

Murdaugh says they ate dinner and had a normal conversation. After dinner, he says he laid down to take a nap.

Owen asks about the video Paul took of Murdaugh and a tree. He notes that Murdaugh is dressed differently in the video and asks Murdaugh what time he changed clothes. Murdaugh says he isn’t sure. He asks what time the video was taken and Owen says it looks like dusk. Murdaugh says he guesses he changed when he got back to the house.

Owen points out that Murdaugh said Maggie might go check on his mom with him that night. He asks why Murdaugh didn’t go check on her when he told her he was leaving and she didn’t respond. Murdaugh says he isn’t sure if Maggie planned on going, she didn’t normally go, and he doesn’t think they had set plans for her to go.

Owen shows Murdaugh a Google Map and asks him to route his path to his mom’s house. Murdaugh does.

Murdaugh explains that he had been checking on his mom more often because she was particularly agitated since Murdaugh’s father was in the hospital. He says he went straight there and straight back.

Owen asks about Rogan Gibson’s dog’s tail. Murdaugh says that Gibson told him about the tail. He doesn’t indicate he talked with Paul about it.

Owen asks if Maggie and Paul’s vehicles were at the house when he returned. Murdaugh says yes. Owen asks how they got to the kennels that night. Murdaugh says he was hoping Owen could tell him that. Owen says the only thing he can think of is walking or taking Buster’s old black truck. Murdaugh says that Maggie walked down there a lot, but it would be “highly unusual” for Paul to walk.

Owen asks Murdaugh if he is sure he didn’t go back to the kennels again after dinner before he went to his mom’s. Murdaugh says he did not go. Owen brings up the video Paul took at 8:44 p.m. where Paul, Maggie, and Alex can be heard in the video. Murdaugh says he was not down there at 9:00 p.m. if his times were right. Owen says Rogan Gibson identified Murdaugh on the video and points out he’s been around the family his whole life. Murdaugh agrees. He says he doesn’t know who it could’ve been.

Owen says at one point in the 911 call, Murdaugh says “here” like he was talking to someone or something else. Owen asks if all the dogs were in their kennels. Murdaugh says they were. He says he doesn’t recall saying that, but he is certain a dog wasn’t out. He says he doesn’t remember a lot about the 911 call. He says obviously there was nobody else out there.

Owen asks if Murdaugh has learned anything new about threats to Paul or the family. Murdaugh says nothing really new other than what they already know.

Owen asks what door Murdaugh went in to get a shotgun that night after he found Maggie and Paul. Murdaugh says to the best of his recollection, he went in the side door and just grabbed a gun.

Owen asks how Murdaugh usually loads his shotgun. Murdaugh says he normally puts a bullet in the chamber and pushes the button. Owen asks what type of ammunition. Murdaugh says he has loaded all kinds. Owen asks if he would load a bird shot and buck shot in the same load. Murdaugh says not normally. Owen says he is asking because they found bird shots and buck shots at the scene. Several firearms taken from the home were also loaded with bird shots and buck shots. Murdaugh says that night, he grabbed whatever he could get his hands on.

Owen asks if Murdaugh knows what guns are missing. Murdaugh says he thinks three are missing: a black Benelli shotgun, a camo Browning shotgun, and a camo pump shotgun. He says he thinks he has the serial numbers for the Benelli and the Browning, but he is not sure about the pump shotgun. Owen says he wants to get them entered into NCIC.

Murdaugh says he understands a 300-blackout was used that night. Owen says that the serial numbers for Murdaugh’s 300-blackouts have been entered into NCIC.

Owen tells Murdaugh that 300-blackout shells were found near Maggie’s body and around his house as well as on the shooting range. Owen says some of the shells found around the house and the shooting range were confirmed matches to the ones found near Maggie’s body.

Murdaugh clarifies and asks if Owen believes Paul’s guns were used to kill Maggie. Owen says yes. Murdaugh says he thought the gun had been missing for a while but acknowledges someone said they had seen it recently.

Owen asks again about the 911 call. He says Murdaugh said “I should have known.” Murdaugh says he doesn’t remember saying that, but he probably was referring to all the threats the family was receiving from the boat wreck.

Owen asks if Paul ever got physical with him. Murdaugh says one time Paul was drunk, wouldn’t listen, and got a little bit physical. He says it was an isolated incident that happened a while back.

Owen asks what Murdaugh meant when he said he “thought about doing something” with Paul’s cell phone after he turned him over. Murdaugh says he doesn’t know. He says he doesn’t remember having intentions of doing anything.

Croft asks Murdaugh to estimate how long the family was together while eating dinner. Murdaugh says he really doesn’t know, maybe 20 minutes.

Croft asks about guns in Paul’s car. Murdaugh says it was very unusual for Paul to not have guns with him. They say Paul dropped the car off that weekend and didn’t take anything out of it, so he had to have removed the guns from it earlier. They ask if Murdaugh knows where those are.

They ask why Paul didn’t go to Columbia with the family that weekend. Murdaugh says it wasn’t really Paul’s thing.

Owen says he is trying to understand Murdaugh’s timeline. He says Murdaugh told the 911 dispatcher at 10:06 p.m. he had last talked to Maggie an hour and a half to two hours ago, which would’ve been around 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Owen says it seems like Murdaugh had just rattled that answer off. Murdaugh says he thinks that time is right and asks if Owen thinks he is giving inconsistent answers.

Owen says that Murdaugh said he left the law firm around 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but his card scanned in at 5:30 p.m. and Randy said he was still there at 6:00 p.m. Murdaugh says he left the office earlier than he normally does. It’s not unusual for him to stay there until after dark, but he tries to get home before dark when Maggie is at Moselle. Murdaugh asks if they have been able to get any information from his car. Owen says they’re working on it.

Owen asks what other questions Murdaugh has for him. Murdaugh says he would like to know exactly what happened. Owen says he does too. Owen says from what he can tell, Paul was shot first. Murdaugh says he thought they shot Maggie first because they shot her in the back of the head.

Owen says they’ve established family guns were used. Murdaugh does not appear to respond. Owen asks if the guns were in Paul’s truck, how did they get down to the kennels? He says if someone showed up and did this, they wouldn’t have taken Paul’s truck back down to the house and left it with the keys. Murdaugh asks if they know the guns were in the truck and whether they could’ve been taken from somewhere else. Owen says it’s possible.

Murdaugh asks if they got any forensic evidence from the scene. Owen says yes, but it belongs to known people.

Murdaugh asks if they suffered. Owen says not for long. Murdaugh asks how many shooters. Owen says it is hard to say.

Fleming says that the family has a lot of friends in the community and they want to ask for tips. SLED says he is not going to ask anyone to do that, but he can’t stop the family from encouraging people in the community to call in tips to SLED.

They discuss the search warrant on the car. Murdaugh says he doesn’t own the car (it’s a company car), but whoever does will sign whatever search warrant they need.

Fleming brings up Paul’s phone and suggests asking Apple to unlock it.

While Fleming and Owen are discussing the media surrounding the case, Murdaugh becomes emotional again and asks how far apart the shootings happened. He asks if one of them knew the other was shot. Owen says it’s impossible to know and it all depends on how many shooters were there.

Murdaugh asks if Owen will update Maggie’s family on the case. He says he will.

Murdaugh thanks Owen and says that he doesn’t take any personal offense to Owen asking him the questions. He says once they get his car information, it’ll help.

Murdaugh introduces some other names of people who have worked on the property in the past or who live in the area.

11:18 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room as prosecution prepares to play video of Murdaugh’s third interview with SLED on August 11, 2021.

10:25 a.m. – The jury is brought in. The state calls SLED agent David Owen to the stand. He was the lead agent on the murder investigation.

David Owen

Owen says when he arrived at Moselle on June 7, 2021, he immediately asked Colleton County deputies for a briefing on the situation. He then immediately looked for Murdaugh so he could get his statement.

Owen says the weather was variable that night. It was raining off and on, so they conducted Murduagh’s interview in Owen’s car just before 1:00 a.m.

The interview was played for the jury in previous testimony.

CCSO deputy Laura Rutland (who previously testified) and Murdaugh’s attorney Danny Henderson were also in the car at the time.

Owen says that Murdaugh appeared to be of sound body and mind, other than being distraught over the murders.

Owen describes Murdaugh’s clothes. He says he didn’t notice anything strange about his appearance.

After the interview, Owen says Murdaugh went to meet Buster, who had just arrived. About 10-15 minutes later, Owen went to the house to collect Murdaugh’s clothes. Owen said Murdaugh was compliant. Owen says he could see Murdaugh is sure that Murdaugh gave him the clothes and shoes he had on when they conducted the interview.

The clothes and shoes Murdaugh was wearing are presented in court. According to the notes on the bags Owen put them in, the items were collected on June 8, 2021, between 1:40 a.m. and 1:41 a.m.

Owen said that he didn’t do anything to secure the scene of the house after collecting the clothes. He says there were a lot of people there. Owen said that nothing looked out of place; it didn’t look like a scuffle had occurred or like there was any forced entry.

Owen then interviewed Nolan Tuten in his car.

He says SLED was processing the crime scene and that CCSO and SLED had it secured. Prosecution asks if the scene was secured and guarded until all potential evidence was collected. Owen says yes, as far as he knows.

After the scene around the kennels and sheds was secured, Murdaugh’s vehicle was taken to CCSO for processing.

Prosecution asks about Paul’s phone, which was found on top of his back pocket. Owen says that in the interview, Murdaugh recalled trying to turn Paul over but then deciding not to. When he did that, the phone popped out. Murdaugh told Owen he considered trying to do something with Paul’s phone, but “thought better of it” and put it down on top of his pocket.

Owen says he stayed all night, as did the crime scene unit.

Owen conducted an interview with CB Rowe the next morning.

Owen describes the scenes around Paul and Maggie as gruesome and bloody, especially around Paul since he was on concrete.

The next day, SLED tasked some CCSO deputies with canvassing the area. They went down Moselle road talking to neighbors, asking whether they heard anything that night and about crime in the area, as well as seeking video surveillance evidence. Most of the houses did not have surveillance systems. The videos they did receive were not useful.

Owen says an additional interview was scheduled with Mrudaugh for June 10, 2021. He says that often when people have experienced tragic events, they don’t remember everything in the first interview. Owen said that typically after a few days, they start recalling more details and can think more clearly.

Prosecution asks if Murdaugh was clear on the fact that he hadn’t been down at the kennels the night of the murders. Owen says he was.

Later in the investigation, SLED obtained warrants to search the properties. They searched around Moselle, including around the shooting range and ponds on the property. They collected several shot shells that day.

In late July, Owen met Murdaugh at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Murdaugh said that he wanted to get his suburban back. Owen said that he couldn’t get the car back, but that Murdaugh could get some of his belongings out. They met July 28 at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Murdaugh got the belongings. Murdaugh asked him about the investigation that day and Owen said he had more questions as well, so they decided to meet for another interview after Murdaugh got back from vacation with Maggie’s family.

Owen says that at the time of the murders, he didn’t know the Murdaugh family but he knew that Paul had been involved in the boat case and that it had been a catastrophic event. He collected DNA from people connected to that case, as well as friends and family of the Murdaughs that were likely to have been at Moselle, to compare to swabs taken around the property. He said that helps investigators eliminate people as suspects.

On August 11, 2021, Owen conducted another interview with Murdaugh.

9:52 a.m. – State prosecutors say they plan to rest their case Thursday. Defense is flying in a footwear expert and hopes to begin calling their witnesses to the stand Friday.

9:37 a.m. – Court is in session.

Prosecution and defense are arguing before Judge Clifton Newman whether information about Murdaugh’s September 4, 2021, botched suicide-for-hire attempt should be allowed in the murder trial.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters argues that it proves consciousness of guilt.

Waters also argues that Murdaugh’s shooting was a ploy by him to distract from his financial crimes and the firing from his law firm, which took place that weekend.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootliain contends that the shooting may indicate a guilty conscience, but not about the murders. He says Murdaugh orchestrated the scheme because his financial crimes had been found out and he wanted to get money for Buster.

Harpootlian also says that if the state’s theory were true and Murdaugh kills people when he’s about to be found out, he would’ve killed Buster, not attempted to kill himself to get money for Buster.

Waters says that what happened at the side of the road isn’t that important, but Murdaugh claiming an “unknown assailant” shot him connects the situation back to Moselle.

Harpootlian says that Murdaugh couldn’t have concocted the scheme before the shooting because he never expected to wake up from the shooting. He says if a scheme was concocted, it was concocted after Murdaugh realized he wasn’t dead.

Judge Newman says that the financial crimes evidence was admitted for motive. This evidence is not so much motive, but more towards scheme and propensity to commit violent acts. Therefore, he says allowing this evidence is “a bridge too far.” He says it might be admissible in the financial crimes trial, but not in this trial at this time. Judge Newman notes that is subject to change.

—

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts from this trial and watch it on the go with the NEWS 2 APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news on this trial.