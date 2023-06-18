According to a document filed Friday in Scott County Court, a judge has ordered a halt to demolition of a partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport.

“The court orders that the City of Davenport, Iowa immediately cease demolition activity at the site,” the order says. “The court further orders that the City of Davenport, Iowa and/or its contractors immediately cease removal of any material or debris of any kind or nature from the site.”

(Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

The order is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, when it expires, documents say.

Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, former tenants of The Davenport apartment building, filed a civil suit asking for a protective order to halt the demolition. In a lawsuit, the Berrys name Davenport Hotel, LLC, dba The Hotel Davenport Apartments; Andrew Wold, individually; Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Village Property Management, LLC; Alliance Contracting, LLC; Select Structural Engineering, LLC; Bi-State Masonry, LLC; the City of Davenport; Waukee Investments I, LLC; and Parkwild Properties, LLC; as defendants in their case.

Quanishia and Lexus Berry (Scott County Court evidence)

“While it may not be practical for every party to collect evidence and have experts review the rubble, the Court finds that the Plaintiffs have established the right to view and examine the site prior to any further removal of the demolished material,” according to court documents.

The inspection of the site must be completed on or before Tuesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. “By agreement of counsel, only attorneys and experts shall be allowed on the site during the inspection,” documents say.

The site of The Davenport apartments, which partially collapsed May 28, on Friday. (photo by Mike Colón)

Three people died when the building, which is now mostly rubble, partially collapsed. Quanishia Berry’s left leg was amputated above the knee to extricate her from the bricks, steel, and rubble from the collapsed building that fell on top of her.