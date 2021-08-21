July’s fastest-selling car in each state

The Kia Telluride is shown after being named North American Sport Utility of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply, forcing dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling nearly a week faster than in June, while demand for used cars has plateaued as used cars are selling slightly slower over the same period.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were July’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – July 2021 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4.1 Alaska Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 16.3 Arizona Mercedes-Benz S-Class 1.8 Arkansas Toyota 4Runner 5.0 California Lexus RX 450h 5.5 Colorado Kia Telluride 4.2 Connecticut Ford Bronco 7.8 Delaware Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 7.6 Florida Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4.0 Georgia Toyota Highlander Hybrid 5.1 Hawaii Hyundai Palisade 3.9 Idaho Chevrolet Silverado 1500 9.6 Illinois Honda CR-V Hybrid 5.6 Indiana Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4.4 Iowa Hyundai Palisade 6.3 Kansas Kia Telluride 1.0 Kentucky Kia Telluride 6.3 Louisiana Toyota 4Runner 5.8 Maine Hyundai Tucson 9.1 Maryland Mercedes-Benz S-Class 3.3 Massachusetts Toyota 4Runner 7.5 Michigan Toyota Prius 4.6 Minnesota Kia Seltos 2.2 Mississippi Hyundai Palisade 3.7 Missouri Kia Carnival 4.2 Montana Hyundai Santa Fe 14.6 Nebraska Nissan Rogue Sport 11.4 Nevada Chevrolet Equinox 2.5 New Hampshire Kia Carnival 6.1 New Jersey Chevrolet Corvette 3.9 New Mexico Nissan Sentra 4.8 New York Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 5.7 North Carolina Lexus RX 450h 4.3 North Dakota Hyundai Santa Fe 11.1 Ohio Nissan Pathfinder 6.0 Oklahoma Toyota RAV4 4.2 Oregon Subaru Crosstrek 5.3 Pennsylvania Chevrolet Corvette 6.6 Rhode Island Chevrolet Equinox 1.5 South Carolina Subaru Outback 4.9 South Dakota Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 8.4 Tennessee Hyundai Palisade 4.8 Texas Chevrolet Corvette 3.4 Utah Subaru Crosstrek 3.8 Vermont Toyota RAV4 Prime 3.4 Virginia Kia Telluride 6.1 Washington Kia Carnival 6.9 West Virginia Toyota 4Runner 5.5 Wisconsin Infiniti QX50 3.7 Wyoming Ford Bronco Sport 13.6

The fastest-selling new car in the most states is a three-way tie among the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and Toyota 4Runner. Each vehicle is the fastest-selling new vehicle in four states.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 35 states.

Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in 11 states.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Chevrolet Equinox SUV in Rhode Island at 1.5 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – July 2021 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Ford Expedition Max 15.7 Alaska Jeep Renegade 21.9 Arkansas Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 8.2 Arizona Subaru Crosstrek 18.4 California Toyota Highlander Hybrid 15.1 Colorado Tesla Model 3 12.9 Connecticut Toyota 4Runner 21.1 Delaware Jeep Compass 16.6 Florida Tesla Model 3 13.7 Georgia Volkswagen Golf 18.4 Hawaii BMW X3 17.8 Iowa Audi Q5 18.7 Idaho Tesla Model 3 14.9 Illinois Kia Sedona 19.1 Indiana Subaru Crosstrek 18.4 Kansas Toyota Highlander 17.6 Kentucky Infiniti QX80 17.4 Louisiana Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 14.2 Massachusetts Nissan Altima 30.1 Maryland Tesla Model 3 11.4 Maine Toyota Prius 14.1 Michigan Alfa Romeo Stelvio 15.0 Minnesota MINI Countryman 4.2 Missouri Chevrolet Suburban 22.1 Mississippi Toyota Prius 14.0 Montana Subaru Crosstrek 18.7 North Carolina Chevrolet Suburban 16.3 North Dakota Toyota Camry Hybrid 11.4 Nebraska Chrysler Pacifica 22.4 New Hampshire GMC Yukon XL 15.0 New Jersey Subaru Crosstrek 16.0 New Mexico Lexus LX 570 5.5 Nevada Tesla Model 3 13.4 New York Dodge Durango 21.5 Ohio Chevrolet Bolt EV 16.0 Oklahoma Hyundai Veloster 18.3 Oregon Toyota Highlander Hybrid 15.9 Pennsylvania Chevrolet Bolt EV 17.7 Rhode Island Hyundai Elantra 16.3 South Carolina Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 14.0 South Dakota GMC Terrain 20.4 Tennessee Porsche Macan 17.2 Texas Tesla Model 3 11.6 Utah Tesla Model 3 18.6 Virginia Audi Q5 21.3 Vermont BMW 4 Series 14.5 Washington BMW I3 15.9 Wisconsin Subaru Forester 21.7 West Virginia Toyota Prius 13.3 Wyoming Toyota RAV4 18.8

The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with seven.

In second place is the Subaru Crosstrek, which is the fastest-seller in four states.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 27 states.

The fastest-selling used car across all states is the MINI Countryman in Minnesota at 4.2 days.

Electric vehicles are the fastest sellers in nine states, and hybrid vehicles are the fastest sellers in 8 states.

Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is not expected to be replenished until the beginning of 2022, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale. Consumers who have the option to wait may be able to find better new car incentives and lower used car prices once the market stabilizes.

