Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID Thursday night

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

A statement from the court said, “Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday.” He and his wife will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture Friday morning.

They said he is fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms.

The justices were also tested for COVID on Monday morning. All of them tested negative including Justice Kavanaugh.

His wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated and they tested negative on Thursday.

