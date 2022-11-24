KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the time of year when all of Chiefs Kingdom pauses to be thankful.

Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches also spent some time reflecting on what they’re most thankful for this year.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith echoes what many fans would answer when asked the question.

“Thankful for my family, thankful for my health, thankful for my friends, and thankful for football. Being in this position I am today I have a lot of things in my life I can be thankful for,” Smith said.

While Chiefs fans are sure thankful Nick Bolton completed his first interception to secure the team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, Bolton is thankful for much more than that catch.

“My family by far, Thankful for health, my family’s health. Thankful for people being around, support staff, teammates, coaches, everybody just giving me confidence to go out and play football,” Bolton said.

Patrick Mahomes is also most thankful for the people who are closest to him.

“I’m most thankful for the people around me. For my family to my teammates and everyone that’s helped me get to where I’m at today. Those people I’ll be thankful for everyday, not just on Thanksgiving, but every single day that I’m alive,” Mahomes said.

But Mahomes is also thankful for something else. He can’t wait for Thanksgiving dinner. Apparently the issue for Mahomes is trying to figure out which side is his favorite one to enjoy.

“I like to mix ‘em all, but whenever you can throw some mashed potatoes, some sweet potatoes, and some Mac n’ cheese all together you can’t miss,” Mahomes said during an interview on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio earlier this week.

This year, Mahomes doesn’t plan on stopping with the sides. This year, the Chiefs star said he plans to try a tradition started by John Madden, someone Mahomes has been following his entire life.

“I got Madden the video game right when Madden the video game became IT, which it still is. I played it all growing up hearing his voice. It’s engrained in me now and I watched the documentary last year and I’m doing the turducken this year, so I’m gonna try it out. I’m not cooking it, I can’t cook, but my chef’s already preparing it and getting it ready to go,” Mahomes said.

After dinner, it’s more football, and then more prep to get ready for the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff for the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is at 3:25 p.m. Fans who don’t plan on going to the game can watch it on FOX4.