Kansas City experiences thundersnow during winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seasons collided for a wintry mess in the Kansas City metro Thursday morning.

Weather shifted from spring to winter in a matter of hours. As the weather changed, some experienced what is known as thundersnow around 5 a.m. FOX4 viewer C.T. Thongklin captured the phenomenon in downtown Kansas City and shared the video.

Thundersnow is relatively rare. It happens when a mass of cold air moves on top of warmer air, and there is moist air that is closer to the ground. It also typically happens during periods of very heavy snow.

Others reported thundersleet southwest of the metro as the storm moved into the area extremely fast.

While Kansas City won’t see anymore thundersnow Thursday, the area is under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Heavier snow is expected southeast of downtown Kansas City. The snow will wind down between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

