Kansas police increase reward in search for dog killer

PARSONS, Kans. — Following an outpour of support and donations the Parsons Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the location of a dog killer.

‘Ranger,’ as known by the PPD officer that kept him, was found dead in the backyard of the owner’s yard around 2 PM Friday. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy around 3 months old.

Having taken place at an officer’s home, PPD originally offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect. But after what PPD Chief Robert Spinks calls an “astonishing and in fact humbling” amount of support from the community this reward was raised to $3,000.

If you are interested in donating to the fund you can bring money to the department front counter at 217 N Central or take checks to the Parsons Municipal Building Water Dept. at 113 S 17th St. Checks should be made out to the City of Parsons-reward fund.

Donations will go towards a new wanted poster and a potential updated reward amount in the future.

PPD highlights the severity of this case due to the gruesome nature of the crime, and potential threat being made towards the PPD officer that owned Ranger. This crime of cruelty to an animal is a felony for knowingly and maliciously killing an animal. Additionally, charges for criminal trespass would also be added.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.