Kansas police investigating death of one-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating the death of a one-year-old boy.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, TPD officers responded to a medical call in the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue regarding an unresponsive child. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response were also on the scene to give assistance.

“Life-saving measures” were used at the site according to a release from TPD. The child was taken to a nearby hospital by AMR but was declared deceased by medical personnel.

The investigation into this death is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.