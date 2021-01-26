Apple issues new warning to keep your iPhone 12 six inches away from certain medical devices

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apple’s iPhone 12 models may interfere with your medical devices.

Apple has warned that the magnets and radios inside its iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSafe accessories emit electromagnetic fields and can interact with some medical devices that contain sensors.

Implanted pacemakers and defibrillators may be impacted if they are too close to those electromagnetic fields.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Office with Blade Technology says, “with the new MagSafe line, the charger actually sticks to the back of your phone. aAd inside the phone itself is essentially a disk, a ring, that gives you the ferrous material so the magnet can hang on to.”

According to heart.org, magnets can activate a switch that keeps an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator from delivering vital signals such as lifesaving shocks.

“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” said Apple in a Support post published Jan. 23, 2021.

Schaffer says, “There is something with the combination of the charging going on because that is electromagnetic, you got magnetic, and you have your phone talking on many different frequencies, bluetooth, wifi, let, etc. It generates a whole lot more energy.”

If you purchased an iPhone 12 or MagSafe accessories, Apple recommends keeping them more than 6-12 inches away from your medical device, or to stop using them completely.

Consult your doctor if you have any concerns of interference with your medical devices.