Kenny Chesney reschedules Busch Stadium concert again, pushing to 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There goes the concert. Country star Kenny Chesney has again postponed his Busch Stadium performance after originally rescheduling it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chillaxification Tour show was originally set in St. Louis for June 13 in 2020. After it became clear that COVID-19 was not going away that quickly, the popular country musician rescheduled the show for July 10, 2021.

Now, it’s getting moved back another year as vaccinations are still underway and the majority of the population has not yet been inoculated.

The entire tour is postponed. Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City posted this message:

“New dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at the original point of purchase,” Arrowhead Events tweeted.

2021 is shaping up to be a mixed bag for live events and large gatherings. As COVID-19 lingers and vaccinations continue, events have been faced with tough decisions and uncertain timelines.

Events planned for earlier in the year, like the Chesney concert and the live music event, Boulevardia, have opted to postpone again. However, Irish Fest, slated for Labor Day weekend, is confident the in-person celebration will be good to go.

Other live events already this year, like Disney On Ice and the Big 12 tournament, have had their hitches. Disney On Ice was forced to cancel its last weekend of shows due to an outbreak among the cast and staff. The University of Kansas was also forced to withdraw from the semi-finals due to positive tests.

Kenny Chesney 2021 Stadiums, Cities and States forthcoming for 2022:

Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla. American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis. Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga. Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo. U.S. Bank Stadium . Minneapolis, Minn. Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa. Soldier Field . Chicago, Ill. Bobcat Stadium . Bozeman, Mont. Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo. Lumen Field Seattle, Wash. SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif. Empower Field at Mile High . Denver, Colo. AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas Ford Field Detroit, Mich MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J. Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.