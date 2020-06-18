Breaking News
Kentucky attorney general promises thorough investigation of Breonna Taylor’s death

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday told the family of Breonna Taylor, the people who have protested her death and police officers that he is committed to a thorough investigation.

“We are working around the clock to follow the law to the truth,” Cameron said at press conference. He became a special prosecutor in the case in May when a commonwealth’s attorney cited a conflict of interest.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by Louisville police after officers forced their way inside her home and exchanged shots with her boyfriend during an attempted drug raid in March.

The officers had a no-knock warrant. Last week, the Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed an ordinance called “Breonna’s Law,” banning no-knock search warrants.

The ordinance also requires all Louisville Metro Police Department officers to be equipped with an operating body camera while carrying out a search.

