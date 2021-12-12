Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - On Sunday Governor Parson will be visiting some of the areas hit hard by the tornadoes on Friday evening. He’ll be touring the damage in St. Charles County near Defiance on Sunday morning. The storm there killed one woman at home and injured two others near Highway F and Highway 94. The storms also destroyed and did major damage to other homes in the area.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost,” Governor Parson said. “The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work. I am grateful that our state and local response agencies along with the National Weather Service communicated the threat these storms posed early and were prepared to respond last night. Our state team members stand ready to assist and will be working with local partners to assess the damage in the coming days.”