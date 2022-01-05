KFC to offer plant-based fried chicken for a limited time nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Starting next Monday, Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants nationwide will offer plant-based fried chicken for a limited time.

“Beyond Fried Chicken” was created by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC, according to a press release.

“It’s packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you’d expect from KFC’s iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that’s still finger-lickin’ good,” the press release states.

The plant-based chicken option was first introduced in Aug. 2019 in Atlanta as part of a limited test run where the store sold out in less than five hours. In 2020 “Beyond Fried Chicken” was offered at select restaurants in Nashville, Charlotte, and southern California where there were other successful sell-outs.

“We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” said Ethan Brown, founder, and CEO, of Beyond Meat.

“We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide.”

KFC and Beyond Meat’s new advertising campaign, “Magic Chicken Carpet,” includes social media star Liza Koshy revealing “the Kentucky Fried Miracle of plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken.”

“Beyond Fried Chicken” is served with a choice KFC dipping sauce and available as a combo meal with “Secret Recipe Fries” and a medium drink, or à la carte in six, or 12-piece orders.

The press release states that the plant-based chicken is not prepared in a vegan or vegetarian manner.