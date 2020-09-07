Last day to visit Navy Pier until Spring 2021

CHICAGO — Monday is your last chance to visit Navy Pier for a few months.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, attendance is down by 80 to 85 percent and Navy Pier will be closed until Spring 2021.

The pier is also facing a $20 million deficit.



Pier officials say they looked at various options, but this was the only scenario that made the most sense for preserving its long-term future.

“The temporary closure will allow the Pier and its partners to reduce its operational expenses and support efforts to limit COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and winter seasons,” Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a statement last month.

The pier closed back in March because of the pandemic, and partially reopened June 10 to try and capitalize on what’s typically been a busy summer season.

But attendance is less than 20 percent of normal, and restaurants which are usually filled to capacity are struggling as well.

The only business that will stay open is Offshore — the largest rooftop bar and restaurant in the world.