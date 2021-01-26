Lawyer says Pelosi laptop hasn’t been recovered from Capitol riot suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A defense lawyer says a laptop stolen from the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol attack hasn’t been recovered by investigators.
Public defender A.J. Kramer told a federal judge Tuesday that investigators didn’t find it in Riley Jean Williams’ car or home in Harrisburg.
The 22-year-old Williams is accused of helping steal the laptop, which a Pelosi aide has said was only used for presentations.
Prosecutors say there’s evidence Williams directed others to delete data after the attack. A judge in Washington restricted Williams’ internet access while she awaits trial.