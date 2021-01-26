Lawyer says Pelosi laptop hasn’t been recovered from Capitol riot suspect

This booking photo provided by the Dauphin County, Pa., Prison, shows Riley June Williams. Federal authorities on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, arrested Williams, whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Dauphin County Prison via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A defense lawyer says a laptop stolen from the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol attack hasn’t been recovered by investigators.

Public defender A.J. Kramer told a federal judge Tuesday that investigators didn’t find it in Riley Jean Williams’ car or home in Harrisburg.

The 22-year-old Williams is accused of helping steal the laptop, which a Pelosi aide has said was only used for presentations.

Prosecutors say there’s evidence Williams directed others to delete data after the attack. A judge in Washington restricted Williams’ internet access while she awaits trial.