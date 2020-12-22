Lean Cuisine product recalled over possible bits of plastic found in food

(NewsNationNow) — Nestlé Prepared Foods has recalled some Lean Cuisine baked-chicken meal products after complaints about hard, white plastic found among the food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Approximately 92,206 pounds of the 8 5/8-ounce carton trays of Lean Cuisine baked chicken with “white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes & gravy.” The products contain the lot code 0246595911 and a “best before” date of October 2021.

Officials were notified of the problem after five complaints about the packaged meals manufactured on Sep. 2 by Nestle, which believes the plastic pieces are from a plastic conveyor belt that broke while producing mashed potatoes in the meals.