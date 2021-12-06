‘Let’s Go Brandon’ merchandise sold in new store

A NASCAR fan holds a “Lets Go Brandon” sign during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. – There are now three stores full of merchandise dawning the popular phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” in the Massachusetts area.

The store is located on North Washington Street in North Attleborough, Massachusetts near the Rhode Island line. Some of the merchandise includes hats, shirts, stickers, signs, and more.

Keith Lambert owns the stores. He said he is a Trump fan and started the New England For Trump (NEFT) site that also has a few stores.

He said there has been an overwhelming demand for “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise so he decided to open stores just focusing on those items. He said he opened two stores just for the “Let’s Go Brandon” items and rebranded one of the NEFT stores. He even has a “Freedom Trailer” that can move around with merchandise.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become the latest tagline tacked on to commentary by folks on the conservative end of the political spectrum. It also often appears as a caption underneath photos of the skyrocketing costs of fuel around the country.

The “Brandon” being referenced is NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, but the phrase isn’t intended to be a sign of support for the racer. It’s a coded way for Republicans and opponents of Joe Biden to voice their displeasure with the President.

The meme was born after Brown had finished first at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama earlier this month. As Brown was being interviewed by sportscaster Kelli Stavas, the race crowd took the opportunity to make a political statement on national television with a loud series of chants.

“F— Joe Biden! F— Joe Biden!” was the very clearly audible cheer from the stands.

Stavast, however, heard otherwise and remarked on the noise to Brown during the interview.

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’” she mistakenly remarked.

The errored translation has since taken off as a synonym the crowd’s actual sentiments, and has been embraced by members of the Republican party.