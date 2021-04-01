Little Ceasars offers naming rights ‘deal’ for hockey fans

ST. LOUIS–In what the company stressed is NOT an April Fools Day prank, the Little Ceasars pizza chain is offering hockey fans a shot at a naming rights deal that will fill your stomach, if not your wallet.

The company is offering a free “Crazy Bread” voucher once a week for the rest of the NHL season, with any pizza purchase.

“We know many NHL fans will continue to be rooting from home,” said Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing at Little Caesars in a news release. “As fans watch their favorite team take the ice, they can have a delicious, buttery Crazy Bread close at hand in their official Little Caesars Viewing Room.”

Customers do have to sign a contract. The first 600 to do so also get the following:

Official “Signage”

An official copy of their naming rights contract

A $50 NHL.com shop gift card

A free ExtraMostBestest pizza with purchase of any pizza, every single Wednesday for the remainder of the season

A VIP lanyard