LIVE: Governor Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also provide an update briefing at 4:30 p.m.
If the live stream does not work , click here to watch.
