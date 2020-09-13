LIVE: Governor Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally

National

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also provide an update briefing at 4:30 p.m.

If the live stream does not work , click here to watch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News