Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Marshals have captured a fugitive wanted in Oklahoma for allegedly raping a six-month-old baby, recording the rape and putting the recording on social media.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 200 block of Cordero Drive in San Marcos, Texas, according to a U.S. Marshal's Service news release.