NASA’s Mars helicopter makes history-making first flight

(NEXSTAR) — NASA’S helicopter, Ingenuity, lifted off from Mars early Monday morning to become the first aircraft to take flight on another planet.

Ingenuity hovered 3 meters above the Martian surface, then touched back down, according to NASA.

#MarsHelicopter, you are cleared for takeoff. Flight commands are being sent.



Watch live on Monday, April 19 at 3:15am PT (6:15am ET/1015 GMT) as the team finds out if they've made history by achieving the first powered flight on another planet. https://t.co/SCVeYsIfBh — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 18, 2021

The epic flight was available from NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency’s website. NASA livestreamed on multiple agency social media platforms, including the JPL YouTube and Facebook channels.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. PST on Monday.

Ingenuity arrived at Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18. It was attached to the underside of NASA’s Perseverance rover.

The Mars rover will provide extra support during the flight operation and will take images while collecting environmental data. The rover also hosts the base station that “enables the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth,” NASA said.

The helicopter was initially set to take off on April 11, but the flight was delayed due to a timing glitch in the helicopter’s systems.