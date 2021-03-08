LIVE: Pritzker to make Illinois education announcement

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to be joined by members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and community advocates for an education announcement at 12 p.m. today.

In February, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted to approve the Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards which were passed by the Illinois State Board of Education in December 2020.

The rules claim to promote a more sensitive, inclusive approach to matters of race, gender, and sexual orientation in curriculum.

According to ISBE, the standards support inclusion and equity for students by guiding educators to:

Self-reflect and gain a deeper understanding of how their life experiences affect their perspectives;

Understand that systems in our society create and reinforce inequities;

Learn from and about their students’ cultures, languages, and learning styles to make instruction more meaningful and relevant to their students’ lives;

Value students’ feedback and leadership;

Support and create opportunities for student advocacy;

Develop relationships with families and the community;

Curate the curriculum to include and represent a wide spectrum of identities; and

Ensure the diversity of the student population is represented within the broader learning environment.

ISBE says the standards are designed to make sure educators are prepared to teach in diverse classrooms.

However, the new set of proposed standards for Illinois teachers are being criticized.

While agreeing that all students should feel welcomed, some state representatives say the standards are pushing partisan politics into schools.

DEVELOPING…