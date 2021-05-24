Live: Trial in murder of abducted Iowa college student enters week 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The murder trial for Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, starts its second week today in Davenport. Tibbetts was a University of Iowa student who was abducted and killed while out for a run in 2018.

So far, multiple witnesses have taken the stand, including Mollie’s former boyfriend and her brother.

Last Friday prosecutors showed the jury photos of where they found Mollie’s body, about a month after she disappeared while jogging on July 18, 2018. Police say Rivera led detectives to the cornfield where he disposed of her body and concealed it with corn stalks.

A DNA analyst says blood found in the trunk of Rivera’s vehicle was an exact match for Tibbetts.

Tara Scott, a criminalist in the DNA section of Iowa’s crime lab, said she analyzed a swab of a blood stain found on the trunk seal of Rivera’s Chevy Malibu after investigators recovered the body of Mollie Tibbetts.

She said she compared that DNA profile to one she already had for Tibbetts and “they were exactly the same.” Scott spoke on the third day of the prosecution’s case against Bahena Rivera, 26, who is standing trial for first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ stabbing death.

The Associated Press contributed content for this article.