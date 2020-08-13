Louisiana Chili’s hostess claims injury after attack while trying to enforce mask guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 17-year-old Kelsey Wallace was a hostess at the Chili’s located at 4550 Constitution Ave. when she says a group of at least 13 women attacked her.

The reason for the attack was the enforcing of CDC guidelines, according to Wallace.

Wallace says her employer laid out COVID-19 instructions and she was following them when she refused to seat the group.

According to Wallace, after not seating the group, she was the victim of an attack.

That attack included many hits to the head and because of this, Wallace says she needed medical care.

To help pay for that medical care and senior fees, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Wallace.

At this point, $11,257 has been raised which tops the original goal of $10,000.