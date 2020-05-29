Local demonstrators stand in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters; O’Fallon, Ill. chief condemns actions of officers in viral video

FERGUSON, Mo. – Cheered on by honking car horns, more than 30 demonstrators gathered across from the Ferguson Police Department Thursday evening in a show of solidarity with the people in Minneapolis protesting the killing of George Floyd.

“We are tired by innocent lives being taken by police and nothing’s being done about it,” said Khalea Edwards. “Did we learn nothing from Ferguson?”

It appeared there were more white protestors in the crowd than people of color.

“It’s really important for white people to show up,” said Nicki Island.

O’Fallon, Illinois Police Chief Eric Van Hook took to Facebook Thursday and condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police officers seen in the now viral video of Floyd’s death.

“As law enforcement officers, we swore an oath to serve our communities with compassion, dignity, and respect,” Van Hook wrote. “George Floyd was not afforded any of these rights. There is no place for abuse in our profession and police leaders must stand up and confront these failures.

“We do not tolerate the brutal and negligent behavior observed in the video by the Minneapolis officers…I do not want the reckless and horrific actions of four Minneapolis police officers to define our profession and our department.”

The Ethical Society of Police shared a Zoom meeting concerning Floyd’s death.

“It was horrific…my first thought was we are witnessing a man being murdered. Murdered,” said Heather Taylor, a leader and member of the ESOP.

In a statement, the ESOP demanded the four Minneapolis officers be charged with murder and the paramedic on scene be fired for showing little urgency to render aid.

“It makes the entire country once again go back and revisit all these ugly episodes that have taken place and takes us back to square one when we need to coming together as a nation in the middle of the most significant crisis we ever lived through,” said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of St. Louis.

Thursday night’s demonstration was very peaceful. As the rains came and fell, the people stood in the downpour continuing to make their feelings known.