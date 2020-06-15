Local faith leaders speak out about Atlanta police fatal shooting, call for justice

St. LOUIS – Nationwide protests continue since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer.

The officer has been fired and Atlanta’s police chief has stepped down.

Protesters surrounded the fast food place where Brooks was shot and then made their way to nearby interstate, bringing the major thoroughfare to a stand-still.

In the wake of the incident, Bishop Larry O. Jones arrived for Sunday morning service at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson.

Ready to preach but with a heavy heart following the recent tragedies calling for continued unity, justice and change.

“If we have a not threatening crime, how in the world is a gun being pulled out and used to shoot people? Very confusing to the public,” he said.

Faith leaders say action and prayer are both needed and the community must work together along with police to have change. Other prominent St. Louis religious leaders also expressing concerns.

“What we are saying is enough is enough. The reality is after George Floyd police continue to abuse their authority. In Atlanta, there was no need for him to die. He was running, the police officer did not have to shoot him,” said Rev. Darryl Gray, St. Louis Clergy Coalition.