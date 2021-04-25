Los Angeles police shoot, kill man wearing body armor during confrontation on Sunset Blvd.

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A black vehicle covered with stickers is cornered by police cars at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Sunset Boulevard where a body covered in a white sheet lies next to it in Los Angeles on April 24, 2021 in what appears to be an officer-involved shooting. – On the evening of the shooting the LAPD official twitter account read: There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting on Sunset Blvd. near Fairfax in Hollywood Division. Around 2:35 p.m. officers were heading to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and reversed into the police car. The driver of the car exited, was wearing body armor, and had his right hand concealed behind him. He moved toward the officers who had exited their patrol car. He counted “3, 2, 1” and began to move his arm to the front of his body, at which time there was an officer involved shooting. The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at scene. Force Investigation Division detectives are on scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says officers killed a man wearing body armor Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.

Police say the shooting happened at 2:37 p.m., after officers in Hollywood responding to a call were cut off by a vehicle in front of them on Sunset Boulevard.

Police say the driver hit his brakes and backed into the police car. Police say the driver then got out of the car and confronted the officers.

Police say the man was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News