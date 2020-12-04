Louisiana Tech plays for 1st time since Halloween, tops North Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Israel Tucker carried it 37 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and Louisiana Tech beat North Texas 42-31 in its first game since Halloween.

Louisiana Tech hadn’t played since a 37-34 double-overtime victory over UAB on Oct. 31.

The Bulldogs had games canceled or postponed against North Texas, Rice, Louisiana-Monroe and Florida International.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at TCU on Dec. 12.

Luke Anthony passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech.

Jason Bean connected with Jaelon Darden on three touchdowns through the air for North Texas.