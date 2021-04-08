Louisiana woman crashes into residence in Arkansas with children inside

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A Louisiana woman has been charged after driving a vehicle into a home in Baxter County, Arkansas, where her grandchildren were staying.

According to police, Shannon Marie Langevin, 49, arrived at the residence intoxicated and attempted to take her grandchildren with her and leave.

After being escorted outside the residence, she got into her rental car and drove it through two sliding doors causing extensive damage and crashing into a room where two of her grandchildren were playing.