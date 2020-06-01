Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

Breaking News
Protesters and police stand off as tear gas is deployed in the streets on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville’s police chief says officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing the city’s curfew returned fire and killed a man when someone in a large group fired at them.

Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday. He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city’s curfew when someone fired a shot at them.

It’s unclear if the person killed was the one who fired at law enforcement.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and SOPHIA TULP, Associated Press

