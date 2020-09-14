Man charged after armed standoff at Arrowhead, shooting at staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A man has been charged with multiple felonies after shooting at Arrowhead Stadium workers and holding an hours-long standoff with police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Joshua D. Newton, 33, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, making terroristic threats and armed criminal action.

FOX4 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the Truman Sports Complex around 10:30 a.m. after an armed man fired shots at employees.

The victim, who works as a groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals, told police he was disposing of grass clippings when he saw a man walking through the parking lot, according to the prosecutor’s statement. The man turned toward the victim, about 100 feet away, and pulled out two handguns.

When police arrived, they were able to move the employees to safety and contain the gunman to the southeast area of the parking lot.

After hours of failed negotiations, police used less than lethal force to detain the man. He was carrying a knife and two handguns.

Police have not released information on the man’s motive, only that he appeared to be in a mental health crisis.

Newton denied ever firing his gun when later questioned by police.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $40,000 cash only.