Man dressed in cow costume clears snow for neighbors in KCK

National

by: Ken Price,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It wasn’t a bird. It wasn’t a plane, but rather, a man in a cow costume that came to the rescue of people in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas after Thursday’s snowfall.

Manuel Palacio, equipped with a snow blower and a Holstein cow costume, made people smile all over the neighborhood Thursday.

“I usually go around my neighborhood, right in front of my house and down the block. I just got the snow blower so I’m excited to use it, so why not clean up the neighbor’s?”

After seeing a viral Tik Tok video of a unicorn using a snow blower, Palacio wanted to copy the idea, but he thought the $100 price tag for an inflatable unicorn outfit was too steep.

“I was being cheap, so I was like, I gotta do the cow,” he said.

The quirky cow was a welcome sight to nearby homeowners, who trudged through nearly nine inches of snow.

“This guy is not doing this. You gotta be kidding me,” said neighbor Denise Workman. “So I messaged him and I said, ‘You gotta get your moo-vin’ self over here and get my snow.'”

Denise was one of many people who got her snow cleared by Palacio after the storm.

“It’s hilarious. I mean, it doesn’t surprise me. He brings so much joy to so many people. He’s so funny and his wife is a saint for putting up with him,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News