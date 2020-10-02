Man enters California home and assaults woman sleeping next to her husband, police say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Police are searching for a man who entered a family’s Southern California home and assaulted a woman who was sleeping in bed next to her husband, officials said Friday.

LAPD released this composite sketch of a man suspected of assaulting a sleeping woman in her home in Van Nuys on Aug. 24, 2020.

The man walked into the Van Nuys apartment around 1:15 a.m. Aug. 24 and first entered the children’s room. He turned on the lights then turned them off and left, which woke up one of the children, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

He then walked into another room where the victim was sleeping alongside her husband.

“The suspect touched the victim’s legs and then attempted to remove her shorts as he climbed on top of her,” LAPD said. “The victim woke up, screamed, and kicked the suspect off her.”

The husband then woke up and pushed the intruder out of the apartment, police said.

The man fled the scene and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as being a white man, about 30 to 35 years old. The victim said he had an Armenian accent, according to LAPD.

The incident is being described as an assault with intent to commit a sex crime. The man could face charges related to sexual battery and hot prowl – a term law enforcement uses to describe a burglar entering an occupied residence.