WILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Wisconsin man was injured after being shot by neighbors who were target practicing without a proper backstop, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a shooting in Wilton on Sunday shortly after 7 p.m., roughly 45 miles east of La Crosse.

The caller reported that the shots were coming from a neighboring property, and a man had been shot in the leg. He was reportedly transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Investigators determined four people were target shooting at a neighboring residence without a proper backstop, allowing the bullets to travel across the roadway and endanger people from almost 1,000 yards away.

Four men, all in their 20s, were booked into the Monroe County Jail following the incident. Online court records show two of the men have each been charged with seven counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The condition of the 51-year-old victim wasn’t immediately available.