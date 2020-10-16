Man killed near Norledge and Denver, tying total Kansas City homicides in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting inside a residence on the evening of Oct. 15, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called to a home near the intersection of N. Norledge Avenue and Denver Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. on a reported shooting. When they got there, they found a man and a woman who were injured.

Responders took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and is getting treatment at the hospital.

People at the residence told police that they heard gunshots and then saw the victims’ injuries. They said they think the suspect is someone who had been staying with them at the home, but their relationship is unclear at this time, police stated.

The suspect fled the home right after the shooting.

Detectives and crime scene investigators continue to work to find out more.

This is Kansas City’s 151st homicide. There were 151 homicides in all of 2019, and fewer in 2018. There are still two and a half months left in 2020.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 directly or the annonymous TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS.