Manitoba-North Dakota border crossing should fully reopen soon, RCMP say

After nearly a week of closure during protests, the Emerson Port of Entry should fully reopen soon, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hill said he’s “confident” an agreement has been reached and demonstrators at the Manitoba-North Dakota border crossing will leave by Wednesday.

Hill is the officer in charge of Criminal Operations for RCMP Manitoba.

Tweet from RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb)

Multiple Twitter users asked RCMP if these protesters will be charged, though police didn’t respond.

This border blockage has concerned local North Dakota residents because of the slow movement of goods across the border.

John MacMartin, president of the Minot Area Chamber EDC, even says sales tax will be affected by the convoy.

“We need to get back to the fact that governments understand that mandates affect the supply chain, slow it down or stop it and when that happens it affects all of us. It affects the livelihoods of the truckers but it affects all of us and what we pay for goods and services,” said MacMartin.

The protests at the Emerson port over the last five days involved a “large number” of vehicles and farm equipment, halting traffic north and southbound at the crossing in Pembina.

These demonstrations, since dubbed the Freedom Convoy, began last month, and have since traversed across Canada after COVID-19 restrictions were implemented on Jan. 15, including requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The United States imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country beginning Jan. 22.