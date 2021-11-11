McDonald’s CEO faces growing criticism after gun victim text

FILE – Chris Kempczinski, then-incoming president of McDonald’s USA, speaks during a presentation at a McDonald’s restaurant in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, Nov. 17, 2016. Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s faced increasing criticism Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 including more calls for resignation, following texts messages he sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot where he seemed to blame the deaths of two Black and Latino children killed in gun violence on their parents. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The CEO of McDonald’s is facing increasing criticism, including calls for resignation, following text messages where he seemed to blame the deaths of two Black and Latino children killed in gun violence on their parents.

Community groups and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush have demanded Chris Kempczinski resign. He sent texts to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in April referring to shootings that killed two children earlier this year, including one shot in the drive-thru lane at a Chicago McDonald’s.

He wrote: “With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say.” McDonald’s has declined to comment.