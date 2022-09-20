A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – Happy Meals might get a little spooky this October.

McDonald’s is rumored to be resurrecting its Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails, which first debuted nationwide in 1986. According to the blog, Nightmare Nostalgia, McDonald’s employees have been sharing the news on social media.

Though McDonald’s has yet to confirm the rumor or respond to a request for more details from Nexstar’s KTLA, employees at multiple franchise locations told us they expect the pails to be available soon.

The buckets, which can adequately hold burgers and fries, and also plenty of Halloween candy, will return on Oct. 18 with the promotion ending on the holiday itself, Oct. 31, the website claims.

The original iteration of the Halloween pails were three orange jack-o-lantern pails named McPunk’n, McBoo, and McGoblin. According to Eat This Not That, the buckets were changed to a white ghost, green witch, and orange pumpkin during the 1990s.

The favorite items continued to transform throughout the years, with some themed for shows like “Scooby-Doo” and “Monster High,” or characters like Mr. Potato Head.

The buckets were last seen in 2016 when McDonald’s designed them based on the Halloween classic film, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

The fast food chain recently brought back its Cheese Danish, another customer-favorite item, to its menu at participating locations.