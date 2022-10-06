MISSOURI — McDonald’s Halloween Pails coming back this year. The famous buckets will return on October 18 with three iconic pails that first showed up in 1986, McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin. They will be available until October 31, 2022.

According to Eat This Not That, the buckets were changed to a white ghost, green witch, and orange pumpkin during the 1990s. The favorite items continued to transform throughout the years, with some themed for shows like “Scooby-Doo” and “Monster High,” or characters like Mr. Potato Head.

The buckets were last seen in 2016 when McDonald’s designed them based on the Halloween classic film, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

The fast food chain recently brought back its Cheese Danish, another customer-favorite item, to its menu at participating locations.