ST. LOUIS, Mo. – McDonald’s is reintroducing a new breakfast item this fall. The Cheese Danish is back on the menu for the first time since the 1980s. It will be available at most locations in the US starting on September 14.

The flaky pastry has a sweet cream cheese filling, topped with a buttery streusel, and light vanilla drizzle. It joins other McCafé Bakery favorites like the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. You can purchase these sweet treats all day long.

The McCafé coffees were added to McDonald’s menus in 2009. The McCafé Bakery lineup was introduced in November 2020.