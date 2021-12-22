Medical examiner says 7 people found dead in Minnesota home died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Two friends of seven people whose bodies were found in a Moorhead, Minn., home comfort each other next to seven wreaths that were left outside the residence on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Police say four adults and three children died but they have not released the cause of their deaths. Relatives say they still have more questions than answers about what happened. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were discovered Saturday night in their home in south Moorhead when other family members checked on them after not hearing from them.

Police reported the cause of death Wednesday after a medical examiner’s office examined blood samples.

Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from the turmoil in Honduras.