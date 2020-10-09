Meijer recalls cantaloupe sold in 6 states due to salmonella risk

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Meijer has announced a voluntary recall of whole cantaloupe and some cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls due to a potential risk of salmonella.

The grocery store chain said the fruit was sold in Meijer stores in six states, including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The Kandy Brand cantaloupe, from Eagle Produce, LLC, was made available between September 26 and October 5, according to the company’s FDA recall announcement.

Customers are being advised to throw the cantaloupe away or request a refund.

Salmonella can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, older individuals and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare occasions, salmonella infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections.

For the full list of products under the Meijer brand label that are subject to the voluntary recall, visit the FDA’s website.